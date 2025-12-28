Next Article
AI startup Anything raises $11 million Series A at $100 million valuation
Business
AI startup Anything, founded by former Google engineers Dhruv Amin and Marcus Lowe, recently secured $11 million in Series A funding, bringing their total raise to $19.5 million.
The latest round values the company at around $100 million.
What does anything do?
Anything started as a marketplace but now offers an AI-powered "vibe-coding" platform that lets anyone build full web apps—even if they've never coded before.
Users can create everything from backends to payment systems without touching a single line of code.
Growth after relaunch
After rebooting in April 2025, Anything quickly hit a $2 million annualized revenue run rate within two weeks.
The founders say this new direction is already paying off.