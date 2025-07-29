'AI to kill enemies, scare them': Palantir CEO Business Jul 29, 2025

Palantir CEO Alex Karp has openly said their AI tech is used by the military to "kill our enemies and scare them," adding he's proud it helps protect soldiers and spot threats using real-time data.

He believes this kind of technology is key for the US to stay ahead globally, especially as it's already shaping decisions on battlefields like Ukraine.