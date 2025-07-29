'AI to kill enemies, scare them': Palantir CEO
Palantir CEO Alex Karp has openly said their AI tech is used by the military to "kill our enemies and scare them," adding he's proud it helps protect soldiers and spot threats using real-time data.
He believes this kind of technology is key for the US to stay ahead globally, especially as it's already shaping decisions on battlefields like Ukraine.
Karp's controversial views and Palantir's military contracts
Karp leads Palantir, a company that just landed over $800 million in US military contracts—including a big Project Maven deal for AI-powered targeting.
He's known for pushing government-tech partnerships, even calling Palantir's tools "pure drugs" that make users stronger.
While some worry about privacy and surveillance, Palantir insists its systems aren't used against Americans.
Karp's bold views keep sparking debates about how far we should go with AI in war.