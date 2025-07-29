Astrotalk to raise $50 million for new temple subsidiary

Astrotalk's rapid growth and future plans

Founded by Puneet Gupta, Astrotalk connects people with astrologers and offers ritual services.

It's seeing serious growth: monthly devotion revenue is ₹6 crore, annual revenue jumped from ₹283 crore in FY23 to ₹651 crore in FY24, and currently stands at ₹1,650 crore, and profits hit ₹100 crore.

With the new subsidiary, users will get more ways to perform poojas—either from home or at famous temples.