Astrotalk to raise $50 million for new temple subsidiary
Astrotalk, the astrology and ritual services app, is raising $50 million—pushing its valuation close to unicorn status.
The money will help launch a new subsidiary focused on online and at-home devotional rituals, teaming up with major temples and offering live-streamed poojas.
Astrotalk's rapid growth and future plans
Founded by Puneet Gupta, Astrotalk connects people with astrologers and offers ritual services.
It's seeing serious growth: monthly devotion revenue is ₹6 crore, annual revenue jumped from ₹283 crore in FY23 to ₹651 crore in FY24, and currently stands at ₹1,650 crore, and profits hit ₹100 crore.
With the new subsidiary, users will get more ways to perform poojas—either from home or at famous temples.
IPO on the horizon
Astrotalk is building a leadership team for the new venture by September 2025 and has its sights set on an IPO early in the calendar year 2027.
All this fresh capital will go into scaling up temple partnerships and making devotional services even more accessible online.