AI washing? Altman says layoffs are being blamed on AI Business Feb 20, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman isn't buying the trend of companies blaming AI for job cuts that are really about saving money or fixing overhiring.

At the India AI Impact Summit, he said, "There's some AI washing where people are blaming AI for layoffs that they would otherwise do."

While Altman admits AI is changing jobs and some roles will disappear, he also believes new opportunities will show up as tech evolves.