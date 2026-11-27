AICTE opens 2nd industry fellowship offering ₹1L monthly stipend
AICTE is back with the second round of its Industry Fellowship Programme for 2026-27, inviting faculty to apply by December 15, 2026.
The program kicks off in January 2027 and offers a one-year industry experience plus a ₹100,000 monthly stipend, with ₹75,000 from AICTE and ₹25,000 from the industry partner.
Fellowship targets 1,500 participants yearly
This fellowship is all about helping teachers get hands-on with cutting-edge fields like semiconductors, AI, blue economy, and Industry 4.0.
In the academic year 2025-26, 350 faculty members were offered internships; the goal is to reach 1,500 participants per year by 2029-30.
By spending a year in the industry, educators can bring fresh skills and up-to-date knowledge straight back to their students and classrooms.