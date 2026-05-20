AION seeks EU funds for €10B French AI data center
Business
AION, a team-up of some of France's biggest tech and infrastructure companies, is looking to grab a chunk of the EU's €20 billion AI fund to build a €10 billion data center in France.
The goal? Boost Europe's AI game so it can compete with the US and China.
Iliad commits €4B to AION project
AION brings together heavyweights like Capgemini, Orange, Iliad (via Scaleway), EDF, and Ardian. Iliad alone is putting in €4 billion to help double France's computing power.
EDF is also opening calls for tenders for old industrial sites with direct grid connections so data center operators can connect to power more quickly.
Funding will be a mix of EU money, private investors, and bank loans.