AION seeks EU funds for €10B French AI data center

Iliad commits €4B to AION project

AION brings together heavyweights like Capgemini, Orange, Iliad (via Scaleway), EDF, and Ardian. Iliad alone is putting in €4 billion to help double France's computing power.

EDF is also opening calls for tenders for old industrial sites with direct grid connections so data center operators can connect to power more quickly.

Funding will be a mix of EU money, private investors, and bank loans.