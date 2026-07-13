Air India, Air New Zealand seek direct flights pending approvals
Business
Air India and Air New Zealand are looking to launch direct flights between the two countries, which could make travel way easier for students, tourists, and families.
The plan is to team up on flight schedules, pricing, and sharing costs for these long routes, but they will need regulatory approval before anything takes off.
Air India, Air NZ codeshare implemented
Back in March 2025, both airlines signed an MoU to improve travel options, and later implemented a codeshare that already gives passengers more flexibility.
With government support from both sides and even Singapore Airlines joining the talks, direct flights might finally be on the horizon, pending those final approvals.