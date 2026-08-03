Air India announces codeshare with Azerbaijan Airlines for Baku flights
Business
Air India just announced a codeshare deal with Azerbaijan Airlines, making trips between India and Azerbaijan way more convenient.
Now, you can book daily flights from Delhi or Mumbai to Baku directly through Air India: no need to juggle multiple bookings.
Air India enables single Baku ticketing
With this partnership, booking a single ticket for your journey is easy, and the flights operated by Azerbaijan Airlines show up as Air India routes.
It's another step in Air India's push to expand global connections; it already has 26 codeshare partnerships and over 120 interline agreements with other airlines.