Air India cuts domestic flights from June
What's the story
Air India has announced a temporary reduction in its domestic flight operations from June to August 2026. The decision comes in the wake of rising fuel prices and operational challenges stemming from the ongoing West Asia conflict. The airline said that these changes are part of previously announced adjustments to select international services during the same period.
Operational adjustments
Airline's statement on temporary route adjustments
Air India's statement read, "In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalized operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes." The airline has already suspended or reduced flights across North America, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. This includes routes connecting Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to cities such as Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Paris, Singapore, Bangkok, and Melbourne.
Continued services
Air India assures over 1,200 international flights every month
Despite the cuts in domestic and some international routes, Air India has assured that it will continue to operate over 1,200 international flights every month across five continents. The airline is also exploring broader cost-control measures amid the ongoing geopolitical crisis. Industry experts say airlines globally are facing pressure from high crude oil prices longer flying times due to conflict-zone diversions weakening travel demand in some sectors.
Market impact
IndiGo expected to cut domestic operations from June
Along with Air India, IndiGo is also expected to cut domestic operations from June 1 due to rising ATF rates. The move will affect services from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Patna, and Bhopal, among others. From the Delhi Airport, flights to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata are likely to be reduced. This decision by the two airlines which control over 90% of India's domestic aviation market could have a major impact on ticket pricing and affordability for consumers.