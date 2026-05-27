Air India cuts domestic flights from June

Air India has announced a temporary reduction in its domestic flight operations from June to August 2026. The decision comes in the wake of rising fuel prices and operational challenges stemming from the ongoing West Asia conflict. The airline said that these changes are part of previously announced adjustments to select international services during the same period.

Operational adjustments Airline's statement on temporary route adjustments Air India's statement read, "In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalized operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes." The airline has already suspended or reduced flights across North America, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. This includes routes connecting Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to cities such as Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Paris, Singapore, Bangkok, and Melbourne.

Continued services Air India assures over 1,200 international flights every month Despite the cuts in domestic and some international routes, Air India has assured that it will continue to operate over 1,200 international flights every month across five continents. The airline is also exploring broader cost-control measures amid the ongoing geopolitical crisis. Industry experts say airlines globally are facing pressure from high crude oil prices longer flying times due to conflict-zone diversions weakening travel demand in some sectors.

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