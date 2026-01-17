Air India Express rolls out new Boeing 737-8 MAX with a special tribute

VT-RNT took off on its first passenger flight, packing economy-class seating. Inside, you get ergonomic seats with more legroom, fast-charging ports at every seat (so your phone won't die mid-flight), bigger overhead bins for your bags, ovens for hot meals, and a noticeably quieter cabin vibe.

Why does it matter?

Air India Express is growing fast—now running over 500 flights daily across India and abroad with a fleet of over 100 planes.

They're updating older jets to match this comfy new setup and plan to add even more aircraft soon as part of Tata's expansion plans.

If you fly often or just love aviation upgrades, this is one to watch.