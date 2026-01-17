Air India Express sets new milestone with its Boeing aircraft

Air India Express has successfully operated the first international commercial flight of its newly inducted Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, VT-RNT. The inaugural overseas service took off from New Delhi and landed in Muscat. The crew members praised the advanced features of the new aircraft, including improved passenger comfort, fast-charging power outlets at each seat, and larger overhead bins for cabin baggage.

Aircraft features A milestone in fleet modernization The new aircraft, which was flown directly from Boeing's facility in Seattle, is a major milestone in Air India Express's fleet modernization program. It is designed and configured to the airline's specifications by Boeing. The cabin of this line-fit aircraft includes ergonomically designed seats with comfortable cushioning, generous legroom, and fast-charging power outlets at each seat.

Fleet expansion Air India Express expands its fleet under Tata Group This is the 51st Boeing 737-8 airplane inducted by Air India Express since its transition to the Tata Group. The airline now operates a fleet of over 100 aircraft and has inducted four Airbus A321neos, four A320neos, and three A320ceos in 2025. The airline has also started a program to retrofit new seats on its Boeing 737-8 aircraft already in service, for consistency across the fleet.

