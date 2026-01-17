Air India Express sets new milestone with its Boeing aircraft
What's the story
Air India Express has successfully operated the first international commercial flight of its newly inducted Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, VT-RNT. The inaugural overseas service took off from New Delhi and landed in Muscat. The crew members praised the advanced features of the new aircraft, including improved passenger comfort, fast-charging power outlets at each seat, and larger overhead bins for cabin baggage.
Aircraft features
A milestone in fleet modernization
The new aircraft, which was flown directly from Boeing's facility in Seattle, is a major milestone in Air India Express's fleet modernization program. It is designed and configured to the airline's specifications by Boeing. The cabin of this line-fit aircraft includes ergonomically designed seats with comfortable cushioning, generous legroom, and fast-charging power outlets at each seat.
Fleet expansion
Air India Express expands its fleet under Tata Group
This is the 51st Boeing 737-8 airplane inducted by Air India Express since its transition to the Tata Group. The airline now operates a fleet of over 100 aircraft and has inducted four Airbus A321neos, four A320neos, and three A320ceos in 2025. The airline has also started a program to retrofit new seats on its Boeing 737-8 aircraft already in service, for consistency across the fleet.
Brand campaign
Air India Express launches new brand campaign
Along with its fleet and product transformation, Air India Express has also launched a new brand campaign called 'Xplore More, Xpress More.' The company continues to celebrate India's artistic and cultural diversity through its 'Tales of India' initiative. This showcases over 50 indigenous art forms from 25 states via distinctive aircraft tail arts inspired by regional crafts and traditions such as Zardozi and Banarasi embroidery.