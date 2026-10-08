Air India to offer physical SIM, eSIM to international travelers
What's the story
Air India has launched a new service called EasyRoam, specially designed for international travelers. The service is a collaboration with Tata Communications and offers mobile data and voice services while traveling abroad. It can be accessed through a dedicated Air India-branded webpage as a physical SIM or eSIM. The initiative is targeted at passengers who want seamless connectivity during their overseas trips without the hassle of getting a local SIM card on arrival.
Cost details
Initial rollout offers free SIM
During the initial rollout, Air India is offering the EasyRoam SIM free of cost. However, customers will have to pay for their chosen international roaming pack.
The packs are currently available in 30 countries across North America, Europe (including UK), Australia, Asia Pacific, and Middle East.
The plans start at ₹241 excluding taxes with final pricing depending on destination and chosen plan.
Expansion plans
Plans to expand coverage to 190 countries
The EasyRoam service also provides up to 1GB of additional complimentary data with a data plan. This offer is valid in all countries except Maldives and Mauritius.
Air India has also announced plans to expand the geographical coverage of EasyRoam to as many as 190 countries over time.
Travelers can choose destination-specific or global travel plans, as well as data-only or voice + data plans based on their needs.
User experience
EasyRoam caters to evolving needs of modern travelers
Vivek Manglik, Executive Vice President - Interaction Fabric, Tata Communications, said that today's travelers expect a seamless and secure travel experience.
He added that their partnership with Air India is bringing travel connectivity into the booking journey itself.
Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, emphasized how EasyRoam caters to the evolving needs of modern travelers who expect uninterrupted access to digital services while traveling internationally.
Additional features
Usage notifications and alerts included
The EasyRoam service also comes with usage notifications and alerts to help users track their data usage and control roaming expenses while abroad.
Customers using the SIM can keep their existing number for up to one year at a nominal cost.
Tata Communications has partnered with over 600 mobile network operators to ensure connectivity across international destinations through this innovative service.