Air India, KM Malta Airlines launch single-ticket India Malta service
Traveling to Malta just got easier!
From December 1, Air India and KM Malta Airlines are teaming up so you can book a single ticket from India to Malta, with easy connections through major European cities like London, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, and Zurich.
The best part? Your bags get checked all the way through: no more baggage hassles during layovers.
Air India says partnership simplifies travel
This move comes as more Indians are showing interest in visiting Malta.
Air India's Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal says the partnership is about making travel simpler and more connected for Indian travelers.
KM Malta Airlines's Executive Chairman David Curmi is excited to welcome more Indian visitors too.
It's all part of Air India's bigger plan to improve routes and make westbound travel via Mumbai smoother.