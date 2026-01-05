Why Air India CEO Campbell Wilson may be replaced soon

Tata Sons is reportedly considering a leadership change at Air India , with Campbell Wilson's position under review. The group has held talks with senior executives from major international airlines as part of this process. Group chairman N Chandrasekaran, who also chairs Air India, has been in discussions with CEOs of at least two large UK and US-based airlines.

Leadership concerns Chandrasekaran's dissatisfaction with Air India's progress Chandrasekaran is said to be unhappy with the pace of execution and on-ground changes at Air India. Despite Wilson's term running until June 2027, a leadership change could happen sooner. The review process is also being conducted at Air India Express, where CEO Aloke Singh's tenure ends in 2027. Tata Sons is evaluating leadership requirements across all its airline businesses as part of this exercise.

Future plans Wilson's role in succession planning and transformation efforts Wilson, who joined Air India in July 2022, is said to be part of the succession planning process. He has reportedly informed the board that he may not continue beyond 2027. However, group officials have denied these claims and clarified that no such board-level discussion has taken place. During his tenure at Air India, Wilson announced a five-year transformation plan to rebuild the airline and improve its financial health.

Challenges faced Mixed results and global supply chain issues While some key changes were implemented during Wilson's tenure, the overall results of the transformation have been mixed. Global supply chain problems have slowed down the turnaround plan. Delays in aircraft deliveries and refurbishment of older planes have affected service quality and on-time performance, especially on long-haul routes to Europe and North America. The airline has also faced technical issues with its wide-body aircraft.

Regulatory action Air India under scrutiny after Ahmedabad crash Air India has been under close watch since the Ahmedabad crash last year that killed 260 people. Although a preliminary probe did not point to faults in the aircraft or Air India's engineering practices, senior government officials chose to engage directly with Tata Group's top leadership instead of Wilson after the incident. This episode is seen as having an impact on his position.