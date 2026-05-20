Air India rolls out AI across operations targeting ₹100cr savings

Air India chatbots halve call volumes

AI chatbots have helped reduce call volumes by 50% at the call center, managing refunds, ticketing, and more, which means fewer calls for human agents.

Microsoft's Judson Althoff even called Air India the first airline to scale generative AI for customer service worldwide.

Despite these tech wins, the airline is still facing more than ₹26,000 crore in accumulated losses as of FY26 and hopes these digital upgrades will help turn things around.