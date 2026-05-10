Why Air India fired 1,000+ employees in last 3 years

Disciplinary measures

Widespread violations of leisure travel policy

Wilson also revealed that hundreds of employees had misused the ELT system. He said, "We have terminated more than 1,000 people for ethical breach such as smuggling things off the plane and allowing excess baggage onto the aircraft without being charged." The airline has also found widespread violations of its leisure travel policy involving over 4,000 employees. It has taken corrective actions including penalties against those who violated these policies.