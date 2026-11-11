Air India trims H1 FY2026-27 losses by ₹2,013cr to ₹10,837cr
Air India just trimmed its losses by ₹2,013 crore in the first half of FY2026-27, now sitting at ₹10,837 crore instead of last year's ₹12,850 crore.
Singapore Airlines, holding a 25.1% stake in Air India, also reported fewer losses this time around.
Tewolde Gebremariam drives Air India savings
With new CEO Tewolde Gebremariam stepping in this October, Air India is getting serious about cutting costs and boosting financial health.
The airline has set up a special team to hunt down savings and is teaming up with Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons to make operations leaner, all while sharpening its commercial strategy to navigate current external challenges.