AirAsia defers Malaysia-based staff salaries to month-end Nov 2026-Mar 2027
AirAsia is pushing back salary payments for its Malaysia-based staff to the end of each month, starting November 2026 through March 2027.
The airline says this move is to help manage cash flow as jet fuel prices soar.
Usually, salaries come in earlier, but Chief People Officer Muhammad Khurram Zia explained in an email that these changes are needed to keep the company steady during a rough patch.
AirAsia shares down over 70%
It's not just about pay: AirAsia's shares have dropped over 70% this year thanks to rising costs and currency losses.
In the Philippines, the airline is cutting jobs but still aiming to run all flights, which has led the pilots' union to threaten a strike.
AirAsia is also dropping unprofitable routes and sending some planes back to lessors, hoping these steps will help them bounce back stronger down the road.