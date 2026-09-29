Airbus flies A350F from Toulouse, starts certification to challenge Boeing
Airbus just flew its new A350F freighter for the first time, officially stepping into the cargo plane game to challenge Boeing.
The four-hour test flight from Toulouse kicks off a nine-month certification process, before entering service in 2027.
This launch comes as air freight demand keeps climbing, thanks to e-commerce and AI-driven demand for semiconductors.
A350F lands 115 orders, outpacing Boeing
The A350F is Airbus's first real shot at the freighter market, which it committed to back in 2021.
Even with supply chain hiccups, it has managed to design a new cargo door and already landed 115 orders, beating out Boeing's 81 orders for its rival model.
Boeing sees demand for 930 dedicated freighter planes in the next 20 years, so Airbus is aiming for a bigger slice of this growing market.