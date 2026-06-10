Bharti Airtel rebrands priority postpaid service as 'Fast Lane'

Network growth

Airtel adds over 1,066 sites in Punjab

Airtel has deployed more than 2,900 new 5G sites in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir over the last year. The rollout covers 77 districts and is expected to benefit over 28.6 million customers across urban centers, smaller towns and rural areas. Punjab alone accounted for over 1,066 new sites while Haryana followed with over 954 additions.