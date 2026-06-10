Bharti Airtel rebrands priority postpaid service as 'Fast Lane'
What's the story
Bharti Airtel is rapidly expanding its 5G network in northern India, adding over 2,900 new sites. The telecom giant has also rebranded its Priority Postpaid service as "Fast Lane." The move promises better connectivity for eligible postpaid users but has raised questions about net neutrality and preferential treatment for premium subscribers.
Network growth
Airtel adds over 1,066 sites in Punjab
Airtel has deployed more than 2,900 new 5G sites in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir over the last year. The rollout covers 77 districts and is expected to benefit over 28.6 million customers across urban centers, smaller towns and rural areas. Punjab alone accounted for over 1,066 new sites while Haryana followed with over 954 additions.
Service details
'Fast lane' service sparks net neutrality debate
Airtel's rebranded 'Fast Lane' service promises faster and more consistent connectivity during network congestion by providing a dedicated slice of network capacity to eligible postpaid users. The offering has sparked a debate over net neutrality with critics arguing that preferential network access for premium subscribers could disadvantage prepaid users.
Regulatory response
Parliamentary panel seeks response on impact of network slicing
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has sought responses from the Department of Telecommunications and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on the impact of 5G network-slicing services. The committee, headed by BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, noted that certain telecom operators' priority postpaid plans could compromise net neutrality for millions of prepaid mobile users.