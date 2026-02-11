Airtel's latest AI tool will protect you from OTP-related frauds

Telecom giant Airtel has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool to protect its customers from the growing threat of one-time password (OTP)-related bank frauds. The innovative system detects potentially risky scenarios and alerts the affected customers in real-time. The solution is already operational in Haryana and will be available to all Airtel customers within two weeks.

Fraud alert How the AI tool works The AI tool from Airtel steps in with a fraud alert check whenever a bank OTP is flagged as fraudulent during a potentially risky incoming call. This feature warns users about the possible danger of consenting to receive a banking transaction OTP while still on the call. The firm said this combination of AI-driven intelligence and human judgment gives customers enough time to think, verify, and stay firmly in control of their security.

Scam tactics Fraudsters often take advantage of urgency associated with OTPs Fraudsters often take advantage of the urgency associated with OTPs for everyday services like delivery, tricking customers into sharing banking-transaction-OTPs. This exposes their account savings to the risk of fraud. "We have realized that despite the foundational role played by OTPs in securing digital transactions, their efficacy is frequently being undermined by criminal tactics," said Shashwat Sharma, Managing Director and CEO of Airtel India.

