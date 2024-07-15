In short Simplifying... In short A recent survey reveals that nearly 90% of users in India experience call drops, leading to a rise in Wi-Fi calls via platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.

The study shows a shift in communication patterns, with one in three respondents now making Wi-Fi calls due to connectivity issues, and one in seven using data/Wi-Fi for over half their calls.

38% of respondents witnessed more than a fifth of their calls dropped

Nearly 90% users face call drops in India, reveals survey

By Akash Pandey 06:42 pm Jul 15, 202406:42 pm

What's the story A recent survey by community social media platform LocalCircles reveals that 89% of mobile subscribers in India are experiencing call drops, despite increased network capacity. The survey was conducted over the past three months, covering more than 32,000 people. It also found that 38% of respondents witnessed more than a fifth of their calls dropped. While the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is investigating the issue, a significant majority of users continue to face disconnections.

Rise in Wi-Fi calls due to persistent connectivity issues

The survey also highlighted that one in three respondents make Wi-Fi calls through platforms like WhatsApp, FaceTime, Instagram, and Telegram due to call connectivity issues. Compared to a similar survey conducted in 2022, there has been an increase in the number of people making Wi-Fi calls over the past two years. The percentage of respondents forced to make data/Wi-Fi calls through OTT platforms less than 10% of the time has risen from 30% in 2022 to 41% this year.

New trends emerge amid call drops

LocalCircles's survey has revealed a new trend: one in seven respondents now use data/Wi-FI to make calls "over 50% of the times." The percentage of those who "never" had to make internet calls has decreased from 18% in 2022 to just 9%. However, the percentage of respondents making data/Wi-Fi calls "10-20% of the times" and "20-50% of the times" dropped from 28% and 24%, respectively, to 18%.