Airtel removes ₹249 prepaid plan, ₹299 option now
Airtel has discontinued its most affordable prepaid plan, the ₹249 pack, as of August 20, 2025.
This plan gave users 1GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 24 days.
With this change, getting the same basic benefits now costs extra—a move that follows a wider industry push toward higher prices.
₹299 plan offers same benefits as ₹249 pack
The new entry-level option is the ₹299 plan, which offers the same daily data and call perks but with a slightly longer validity of 28 days.
This price bump matches what's happening across Indian telecom: low-cost plans are fading out and data rates keep climbing.
For the latest details or to compare plans, check Airtel's website.