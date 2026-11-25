Work on the Guwahati center started after agreements with the state government in March, and now fresh deals for Jorhat and Silchar have been signed with the Assam government in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Jorhat center will have a 10 MW capacity on four acres, while Silchar's will offer 15 MW over five acres.

According to Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal, land is ready for all sites, with the three data centers could be in place by 2028.