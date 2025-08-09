AI's impact on jobs rattles investors, hits tech stocks
Since May 2025, stocks in web development, digital imaging, and creative software have dropped 23-33%, trailing the S&P 500 by a wide margin.
Investors are clearly uneasy about how fast AI is taking over jobs that used to need lots of human creativity and effort.
Staffing companies are feeling the heat
If you're eyeing tech careers or investing, it's a big signal: roles that can be automated by AI are suddenly looking riskier.
Even staffing giants like ManpowerGroup and Robert Half have seen their shares tumble—down nearly 30% and over 50%—as people worry about fewer job openings in these fields.
Tech giants vs traditional service companies
Tech giants (think Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, Amazon) are pouring $350 billion into AI infrastructure this year alone. NVIDIA is riding high from all this demand, now valued at almost $4.5 trillion.
Meanwhile, companies built around traditional services—like Gartner and Omnicom—are feeling the squeeze from new AI-powered alternatives.
Gartner even slashed its revenue forecast after its stock plunged 30%, showing just how quickly things can change when tech evolves.