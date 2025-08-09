AI's impact on jobs rattles investors, hits tech stocks

If you're eyeing tech careers or investing, it's a big signal: roles that can be automated by AI are suddenly looking riskier. Even staffing giants like ManpowerGroup and Robert Half have seen their shares tumble—down nearly 30% and over 50%—as people worry about fewer job openings in these fields.

Tech giants vs traditional service companies

Tech giants (think Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, Amazon) are pouring $350 billion into AI infrastructure this year alone. NVIDIA is riding high from all this demand, now valued at almost $4.5 trillion.

Meanwhile, companies built around traditional services—like Gartner and Omnicom—are feeling the squeeze from new AI-powered alternatives.

Gartner even slashed its revenue forecast after its stock plunged 30%, showing just how quickly things can change when tech evolves.