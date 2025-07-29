Ajanta Pharma gains 2% post solid Q1 numbers

Annual report shows steady growth

Ajanta's annual report shows steady growth: revenue hit ₹4,648.10 crore (up from ₹4,208.71 crore) and net profit reached ₹920.39 crore in 2025.

Earnings per share also improved nicely.

To sweeten things for shareholders, Ajanta announced a ₹28 per share dividend (for November 2024) and reminded everyone of its earlier bonus issue—making it clear they're serious about rewarding loyalty.

