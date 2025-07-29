Next Article
Ajanta Pharma gains 2% post solid Q1 numbers
Ajanta Pharma's shares jumped over 2% on Tuesday, landing it among the top Nifty Midcap 150 gainers.
The boost comes as the company posted solid Q1 numbers—revenue grew from ₹1,144.92 crore in June 2024 to ₹1,302.65 crore this June, and net profit edged up to ₹255.34 crore.
Annual report shows steady growth
Ajanta's annual report shows steady growth: revenue hit ₹4,648.10 crore (up from ₹4,208.71 crore) and net profit reached ₹920.39 crore in 2025.
Earnings per share also improved nicely.
To sweeten things for shareholders, Ajanta announced a ₹28 per share dividend (for November 2024) and reminded everyone of its earlier bonus issue—making it clear they're serious about rewarding loyalty.
