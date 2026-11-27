Akasa Air pauses Jeddah and Riyadh flights over security concerns
Akasa Air has decided to pause all flights to Saudi Arabia, Jeddah until January 10, 2027 and Riyadh until January 31, 2027 because of ongoing security concerns.
This move extends their previous suspension, which was set to end on November 30, 2026, after an assessment of the security environment in Saudi Arabia.
Akasa offers full refunds or rescheduling
If you had tickets booked on these routes, you can get a full refund within one week or reschedule your trip for free.
The pause mainly affects Indian travelers and nonresident Indians flying between India and Saudi Arabia.
For those who booked through travel agents, reaching out to them is the best way to sort things out.
The decision comes after incidents like the October attack at Riyadh airport and continued threats in the region.