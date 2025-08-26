Akasa Air to launch daily flights from Bengaluru to Phuket
Akasa Air is starting daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Phuket on October 1, 2025, making it easier for travelers in Southern India to reach Thailand's favorite beach destination.
This new route builds on their current Mumbai-Phuket connection and is part of the airline's push to grow across Asia.
Flight timings and special offer
You can already book tickets for the new flights through Akasa Air's website, app, or partner sites—and there's a 20% discount if you use code FLYMORE.
The Bengaluru flight takes off at 6:25am and lands in Phuket at 12:40pm return trips leave Phuket at 1:40pm and get you back by 4:40pm.
Airline's growth story
Since launching in August 2022, Akasa Air has flown over 20 million passengers.
With a fleet of 30 Boeing planes (and 226 on order), they now fly to 24 cities in India plus six international destinations: Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City, and Phuket.