Alex Karp criticizes Trump immigration crackdowns despite Palantir software use
Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, has openly criticized the Trump-era immigration crackdowns, even though his company's software was used to support them.
In a recent interview, Karp responded to Trump admitting things went too far and said he now backs strong but fair leadership over party loyalty.
This shift comes as Democrats gain momentum after the 2026 midterms.
Jon Tester hire signals Palantir moderation
Despite Palantir's ongoing involvement in deportation operations, Karp describes himself as a progressive Democrat concerned about economic inequality.
He points out that he donates to both parties and the company recently hired former Democratic Sen. Jon Tester on board as an adviser, signaling a move away from MAGA politics and toward more moderate ground.