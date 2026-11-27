Alfred AI urges real estate finance automation at ET masterclass
Alfred AI used its "AI Chief of Staff" to argue at the ET AI Business Transformation Masterclass 2026 for letting artificial intelligence handle big chunks of real estate finance.
The idea is to automate things like lease management and tax deductions, making day-to-day work smoother and more efficient.
AI chief of staff speeds contract-to-cash
The Chief of Staff tool speeds up the contract-to-cash process by automating leasing terms, billing, collections, and reconciliations, so companies can get paid faster.
Alfred AI says this could cut Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) by up to 30% and let most cash be processed on the same day it comes in.
Routine stuff goes to AI, but people still make the important calls when needed.
Alfred AI focuses on practical solutions
Alfred AI is now focused on making practical AI solutions that actually deliver results across different business areas, not just hype.