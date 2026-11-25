The report also detailed five equipment-financing agreements involving up to 512 servers worth about $200 million between May and December 2024.

Four of these agreements listed the equipment at Shanghai's Yangtze River Delta AI supercomputing center, a facility developed by Chinese gaming company Century Huatong with Tencent as an approximately 10% stakeholder.

One financing agreement involved 128 servers, each fitted with eight graphics processors, totaling 1,024 chips.