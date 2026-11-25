Alice Huang-linked firms funded AI equipment worth $301M in China
What's the story
Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman having an affair with Jensen Huang, is at the center of a controversy over her alleged ties with Chinese intelligence. Now, a report by Reuters has revealed that companies linked to Alice and her associates funded $301 million worth of artificial intelligence (AI) computing equipment in China. The financial records show these firms raised funds against hundreds of powerful AI servers and computing modules worth $270 million, plus an additional $31 million in connecting equipment.
Arrangements
Five equipment-financing agreements
The report also detailed five equipment-financing agreements involving up to 512 servers worth about $200 million between May and December 2024.
Four of these agreements listed the equipment at Shanghai's Yangtze River Delta AI supercomputing center, a facility developed by Chinese gaming company Century Huatong with Tencent as an approximately 10% stakeholder.
One financing agreement involved 128 servers, each fitted with eight graphics processors, totaling 1,024 chips.
Business ties
Corporate records show links to Alice Huang's sister
Corporate records reviewed by Reuters show Century Litong, Century Longteng, and Century Huatong are linked to Alice Huang's sister, Huang Yu.
They also connect to Kang Wei, an investment executive and Alice's husband.
Century Litong was set up in 2023 as a subsidiary of Shanghai Century Longteng.
The latter is now wholly controlled by Century Huatong but was previously partly owned by a Shanghai state-backed investment fund and an investment firm linked to Huang Yu and Kang.
Corporate involvement
A look at Megaspeed
Megaspeed, a company Alice previously served as a director, is 70% owned by Century Huatong.
It has a stake in gaming firm 7Road Holdings, which rebranded its former overseas subsidiary to Megaspeed in 2023.
The corporate network also built a major data center in Wuhu, about 300km from Shanghai.
In April 2026, Wuhu Century Longteng pledged another 252 AI computing modules to Ping An Bank as collateral for a $70 million loan.
Ongoing probe
Financial findings come as US intelligence agencies investigate Alice
The financial findings come as US intelligence agencies investigate Huang's alleged ties with Chinese intelligence and her Singapore-based firm Megaspeed.
The New York Times reported that US intelligence found Alice maintained contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security between early 2025 and mid-2026.
They are also looking into possible links to efforts supplying advanced chips to state-owned military contractors for the People's Liberation Army.