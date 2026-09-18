All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation opposes MDR on UPI
Business
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), an industry body, has asked the government not to add any extra fees (MDR) on UPI payments.
It worries that even a small charge could eat into already thin profits and make digital payments less appealing for local businesses.
AICPDF proposes MDR relief measures
AICPDF says UPI is popular because it is free and easy, and adding fees could hurt both shop owners.
It has suggested ways to soften the blow if MDR is introduced, such as calculating fees before tax, giving GST relief, and keeping business-to-business FMCG payments exempt.
It also wants clear rules about transaction limits so shopkeepers know where they stand.