Alphabet and Intel earnings to steer US AI market sentiment

Right after Alphabet, chip giants like Intel and Texas Instruments will share their numbers.

This matters because semiconductor stocks have been super volatile lately; the Philly Semiconductor Index just slid into bear market territory even after a huge rally earlier this year.

Meanwhile, more than 80 big S&P 500 companies (think Tesla and RTX) are also reporting earnings.

Even with global drama and rising energy prices making things bumpy, strong profit growth is keeping investor spirits up for now.