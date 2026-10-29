Alphabet filing shows more than $1 trillion in commitments

Google Cloud's backlog of contracts rose to $560.8 billion: think massive data centers and tons of power equipment, with more than a third of the quarterly growth coming from a joint venture.

A big chunk comes from Crux AI, a joint project with Blackstone that alone added $16.8 billion in contracts.

Alphabet is also investing billions of dollars in SpaceX stock and may have to buy back as much as $6.6 billion of AI chip systems it sold.

But turning all these AI advances into profit isn't simple; as Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler admits, it's still figuring out how to make money from new AI-powered searches while expanding its ad business worldwide.