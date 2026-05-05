Alphabet launches €3 billion European bond sale amid AI race
Business
Google's parent company Alphabet just kicked off a €3 billion bond sale in Europe, its latest move to keep up in the global AI race.
This follows a massive nearly $32 billion bond spree earlier this year.
The longest chunk of this new debt won't be due until 2063, so Alphabet's clearly thinking long-term.
Alphabet to invest in AI infrastructure
Alphabet says the cash will cover general business needs and possibly pay back older debts, but the big focus is on building out more AI-powered infrastructure: think data centers.
They're expected to invest up to $190 billion this year alone on these efforts, joining other tech giants like Meta and Microsoft in pouring hundreds of billions into AI.
Final pricing for this bond deal is expected later on Monday.