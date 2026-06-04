Alphabet's $85B stock sale highlights relentless investor demand for AI

Google 's parent company, Alphabet, has raised a whopping $45 billion through an oversubscribed stock sale, with another $40 billion planned for next quarter. The amount is set to be used for funding the company's artificial intelligence (AI) operations. The first tranche of the offering was originally planned at $40 billion, but due to high demand from investors, it raised $45 billion instead, CEO Sundar Pichai reveals in a post on X. Berkshire Hathaway alone invested $10 billion in this round.

Future strategy Alphabet's stock sale set to surpass record equity offering Alphabet intends to raise another $40 billion in the next quarter, bringing the total to a staggering $85 billion. This would beat the previous record for equity offerings held by Brazilian oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, which raised $70 billion in 2010, Bloomberg reports. The funds from this stock sale are specifically earmarked for AI, as part of Alphabet's multi-year investment strategy to meet future AI opportunities and support growing demand from enterprises and consumers.

Market reaction Alphabet's investment in AI infrastructure At the Google I/O event last month, CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that Alphabet plans to invest between $180 billion and $190 billion on capital expenditures this year. Most of this money will go toward building AI infrastructure and data centers. The massive stock sale is a positive indicator for the broader AI IPO pipeline, suggesting that public investors are willing to invest in these ventures.

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Infrastructure growth Explosive growth in AI demand Pichai had also noted that demand for Alphabet's AI solutions from enterprises and consumers is "meaningfully exceeding our available supply." The company has over 30 data centers and more than 40 cloud regions across the globe, connected by 10 million kilometers of terrestrial and submarine fiber networks. In two years, the number of tokens processed by Alphabet has increased from 9.7 trillion per month to a staggering 3.2 quadrillion per month, which is more than a 300-fold increase.

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