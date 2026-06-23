Alphabet stock falls 7.2% after John Jumper, Noam Shazeer exits
Google's parent company, Alphabet, saw its stock drop 7.2% on Monday, the steepest fall since February.
The slide came right after John Jumper, a top executive at Google DeepMind, left for Anthropic, a rising AI competitor.
Just last week, another well-known AI researcher, Noam Shazeer, moved to OpenAI.
These exits have sparked fresh worries about Google's place in the fast-moving AI race.
Google struggles selling AI coding tools
Jumper's departure highlights Google's struggle to sell its AI coding tools and keep pace with rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI, even as it rolled out new technology at its I/O conference.
The stock dip was not just an Alphabet thing; Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon also lost ground with drops of 3% to 5%.
On a brighter note, Jumper and DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis were recently recognized for their award-winning AlphaFold project, a big leap forward in protein science.