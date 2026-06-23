Alphabet stock falls 7.2% after John Jumper, Noam Shazeer exits

Google struggles selling AI coding tools

Jumper's departure highlights Google's struggle to sell its AI coding tools and keep pace with rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI, even as it rolled out new technology at its I/O conference.

The stock dip was not just an Alphabet thing; Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon also lost ground with drops of 3% to 5%.

On a brighter note, Jumper and DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis were recently recognized for their award-winning AlphaFold project, a big leap forward in protein science.