Alphabet up 22% and Amazon AWS up 28% on AI
Business
Big Tech just dropped its latest earnings, and the message is clear: AI is fueling serious growth.
Alphabet's revenue shot up 22% (thanks in part to Google Cloud's huge 63% jump), while Amazon's AWS posted a solid 28% boost as more businesses lean into AI-powered tools.
Microsoft growth, Meta spending, Qualcomm optimism
Microsoft's Azure cloud grew by 39%, and Copilot now has 20 million users — pretty impressive milestones.
Meta made $56.3 billion, but worried investors by ramping up spending on AI projects.
Meanwhile, Qualcomm is feeling hopeful about smartphone demand bouncing back, crediting its new focus on AI for the positive outlook.
Investors are watching closely, wanting to see if all this AI investment will really pay off long term.