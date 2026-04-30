Alphabet up 22% and Amazon AWS up 28% on AI

Microsoft growth, Meta spending, Qualcomm optimism

Microsoft's Azure cloud grew by 39%, and Copilot now has 20 million users — pretty impressive milestones.

Meta made $56.3 billion, but worried investors by ramping up spending on AI projects.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm is feeling hopeful about smartphone demand bouncing back, crediting its new focus on AI for the positive outlook.

Investors are watching closely, wanting to see if all this AI investment will really pay off long term.