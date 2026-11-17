Altimeter Capital bets $5 billion on Anthropic IPO
What's the story
Altimeter Capital has announced a massive investment of $5 billion in the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Anthropic. Speaking to CNBC, Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of the investment firm, characterized the move as "a cornerstone compounder for a long time." He also emphasized that this investment is five times the amount he has ever put into an IPO before.
Market debut
Anthropic's IPO debut and its significance for the AI sector
Anthropic is all set to make its debut on Nasdaq on Thursday, which will be a major milestone for the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.
The company will be the first major AI lab to go public, beating OpenAI's plans for an IPO next year.
Gerstner's investment comes along with leading chipmakers and cloud providers who rely on Anthropic as a customer.
Industry support
Tech giants rally behind Anthropic's IPO
A host of tech giants, including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), are backing Anthropic's IPO.
The companies are collectively investing $26 billion at the expected IPO price of $70 to $78 per share.
This massive industry support comes despite recent challenges in the semiconductor sector and political debates surrounding AI technology.
Valuation details
Gerstner bullish on Anthropic's financial position amid market challenges
Anthropic plans to offer 825 million shares in its IPO, which could value the company at $1.4 trillion.
Despite the tough market conditions and political discourse in Washington D.C., Gerstner remains optimistic about Anthropic's prospects.
He praised their presentation of the company and financial standing, saying "they're in such an excellent position on the financials," which has led investors like him to place large orders for shares in this offering.