Anthropic will hit Nasdaq on November 19, with support from tech giants like Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company collectively investing $26 billion at the IPO price.

Even with industry challenges and political buzz in D.C. Gerstner is optimistic: he called it "I think this is a cornerstone compounder for a long time."

Shares are currently expected at $70 to $78 a share, giving Anthropic a massive $1.4 trillion valuation.