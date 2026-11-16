Altimeter Capital pledges $5B to Anthropic IPO, largest ever
Altimeter Capital is putting $5 billion into artificial intelligence startup Anthropic's IPO, marking its largest IPO investment ever.
Brad Gerstner shared the news on CNBC, calling Anthropic a key long-term play for the firm.
Tech giants invest $26B in Anthropic
Anthropic will hit Nasdaq on November 19, with support from tech giants like Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company collectively investing $26 billion at the IPO price.
Even with industry challenges and political buzz in D.C. Gerstner is optimistic: he called it "I think this is a cornerstone compounder for a long time."
Shares are currently expected at $70 to $78 a share, giving Anthropic a massive $1.4 trillion valuation.