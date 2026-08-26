AM Intelligence orders 9,000 NVIDIA Vera Rubin chips in Asia
AM Intelligence (AMI), the AI arm of Greenko's founders, has placed an order for 9,000 of NVIDIA's Vera Rubin chips, making it one of the first in Asia to get its hands on this powerhouse tech.
These chips, unveiled in January, can deliver up to 10 times more agent throughput than Blackwell but come with a price tag that's 40% to 80% higher.
AM Intelligence plans $8B 5GW expansion
This massive chip order is part of AMI's push to build a huge "compute-as-a-service" platform.
It's kicking things off with a Hyderabad-based project rolling out 200 megawatts in the next year and a half.
The goal? Servers in India and Malaysia by next year, then expanding to Finland and the US by 2028, all backed by an $8 billion investment to build 5GW of global data center capacity.
Demand is so high that even tech giants like Amazon and Google are waiting their turn for these chips!