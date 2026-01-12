Amagi Media Labs IPO: What you need to know

Quick company snapshot & what's next

Started in Bengaluru back in 2008, Amagi helps over 700 content brands stream and broadcast through the cloud, powering more than 2,000 channels worldwide.

They pulled in ₹1,223 crore revenue last year and recently turned profitable.

A chunk of the IPO funds—₹550 crore—is set aside to boost their tech and cloud infrastructure.

Allotment happens on January 19, with shares likely hitting BSE and NSE by January 21.