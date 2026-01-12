Next Article
Amagi Media Labs IPO: What you need to know
Business
Amagi Media Labs is opening its IPO for subscription from January 13 to 16, with shares priced between ₹343 and ₹361.
The total issue size is ₹1,788.62 crore, split between new shares and an offer for sale.
If you're tracking the buzz, the gray market premium sits at ₹37—so there's already some excitement.
Quick company snapshot & what's next
Started in Bengaluru back in 2008, Amagi helps over 700 content brands stream and broadcast through the cloud, powering more than 2,000 channels worldwide.
They pulled in ₹1,223 crore revenue last year and recently turned profitable.
A chunk of the IPO funds—₹550 crore—is set aside to boost their tech and cloud infrastructure.
Allotment happens on January 19, with shares likely hitting BSE and NSE by January 21.