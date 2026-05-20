Amagi reports ₹34.3cr Q4 profit, turns around from ₹10.6cr loss

Amagi FY26 revenue ₹1505.6cr profit ₹71.6cr

Amagi's fourth-quarter revenue shot up 28.5% year-on-year to ₹397 crore, and profits also grew compared to last quarter.

For the full year, revenue hit ₹1,505.6 crore and profits bounced back from last year's loss to ₹71.6 crore in FY26.

While expenses rose, especially employee benefits at ₹188 crore, the company's overall financials show it's on a solid growth path post-IPO, with shares trading at ₹414.65 and a market cap of nearly ₹8,800 crore.