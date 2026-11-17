Google is investing around $10 billion for over 135 million nonvoting shares, all part of a huge $26 billion private placement.

Anthropic's aiming to raise up to $64.4 billion through its IPO, together with the private placement, it would be the biggest-ever first-time share sale.

The company's Claude AI models brought in about 44% of its revenue in the first nine months of 2026, and trading kicks off on Nasdaq as ANT right after pricing on November 18.