Amazon and Google to own nearly 28% of Anthropic post-IPO
Amazon and Google are set to grab nearly 28% of Anthropic's shares after its IPO and private placement, with Amazon holding about 15% and Google close behind at 14%.
This move cements both tech giants as key players in the fast-growing AI world.
Google $10B investment, Anthropic $64.4B IPO
Google is investing around $10 billion for over 135 million nonvoting shares, all part of a huge $26 billion private placement.
Anthropic's aiming to raise up to $64.4 billion through its IPO, together with the private placement, it would be the biggest-ever first-time share sale.
The company's Claude AI models brought in about 44% of its revenue in the first nine months of 2026, and trading kicks off on Nasdaq as ANT right after pricing on November 18.