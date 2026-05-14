Amazon announces Selling Partner Services layoffs after nearly 30,000 cuts
Business
Amazon just announced new layoffs in its Selling Partner Services team, the folks who help third-party sellers get set up and manage their accounts.
While the company says only a small number of roles are affected, this follows nearly 30,000 job cuts at Amazon in the past six months.
Andy Jassy acknowledges automation concerns
Amazon explains these cuts are part of their regular check-ins to keep teams focused on company goals.
CEO Andy Jassy is pushing for tighter budgets and more efficiency, especially as Amazon pours $200 billion into AI tech.
Some employees worry that all this automation could mean even more job changes ahead, a concern Jassy has openly acknowledged.