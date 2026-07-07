The employee had informed the company in advance

Why Amazon barred breastfeeding employee from attending business course

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:47 pm Jul 07, 202607:47 pm

What's the story

Amazon recently barred a breastfeeding employee from attending a business course at its Dunfermline warehouse in Scotland. The employee, Rachael Bews, had informed the company a week in advance that she would be bringing her 20-week-old baby along due to her breastfeeding needs. However, on the train to the event, she was told over the phone that children under six were not allowed on site.