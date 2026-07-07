Why Amazon barred breastfeeding employee from attending business course
What's the story
Amazon recently barred a breastfeeding employee from attending a business course at its Dunfermline warehouse in Scotland. The employee, Rachael Bews, had informed the company a week in advance that she would be bringing her 20-week-old baby along due to her breastfeeding needs. However, on the train to the event, she was told over the phone that children under six were not allowed on site.
Apology issued
Amazon apologizes to employee
Responding to the incident, Amazon apologized to Bews for not clearly communicating its site access policy before her journey. The company reiterated that it does not allow children under six on any of its fulfillment center sites as part of a long-standing health and safety policy. "That should not have happened, and we understand her frustration," an Amazon spokesperson said.
Policy review
Amazon to review communications process
In light of the incident, Amazon has said it is reviewing its communications process to prevent such occurrences in the future. The company added that this policy applies to all visitors and employees at its fulfillment centers. Bews had hoped to express milk for her child at the event's lactation room but didn't have sterilized bottles or equipment prepared.
Inclusivity concerns
Bews highlights need for inclusivity at work
Bews stressed the importance of accessibility and inclusivity in all business events. She said, "It's a challenging thing becoming a new mum, and being in business is a big part of my identity." She was given the option to continue with the online portion of the six-week course but felt she had missed out on key networking opportunities during the in-person event.