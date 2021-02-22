Last updated on

Amazon has kicked-off a fresh round of Fab Phones Fest in India starting today. Under the sale, which will end on February 25, the e-commerce giant is offering up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories. Buyers can further avail no-cost EMI options, exchange benefits, and an additional 10% discount with Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. Here's a sneak-peek.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at Rs. 21,749 (MRP: Rs. 28,999) along with Rs. 12,400 off on smartphone exchange. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, there is a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is up for grabs at Rs. 29,999 (MRP: Rs. 43,000) along with up to 9 months of no-cost EMI. It has a punch-hole design and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with stylus support. The phone draws power from an Exynos 9810 processor, combined with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Phone #3 OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro is available at Rs. 47,999 (MRP: Rs. 54,999) along with Rs. 3,000 off on SBI Credit cards. It offers a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3168 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an IP68-rated build quality. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,510mAh battery with 30W fast-charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) color filter sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Phone #4 iPhone 11 Pro

Lastly, the iPhone 11 Pro can be bought at Rs. 82,900 (MRP: Rs. 99,900) along with no-cost EMI options. It features a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1125x2436 pixels) OLED screen with a wide notch that houses Face ID gadgetry. The device is powered by an A13 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 3,046mAh battery with 18W fast-charging.

