Prime members get an extra 5% off on select products. Plus, there are instant discounts up to 10% if you use HDFC or Axis Bank credit cards.

Deals include the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G at ₹94,999 and OnePlus 13s at ₹64,999, along with big price drops on gadgets like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, the Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch, the Apple Watch Series 11 GPS, and boAt Airdopes Plus 222 TWS earbuds.

Fashion and beauty offers such as Van Heusen and Monte Carlo apparel, GUESS handbags, Carolina Herrera and Lattafa perfumes, Maybelline cosmetics, and jewelry from brands such as GIVA and Swarovski are offering up to 60% off too, so there's something for everyone this week.