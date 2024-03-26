Next Article

Amazon identified, seized, and disposed of more than 7 million counterfeit products worldwide in 2023

Amazon poured $1.2 billion into anti-fraud measures in 2023

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:04 pm Mar 26, 202406:04 pm

What's the story In a proactive move to shield its brand, sellers, and customers from fraudulent activities and counterfeit goods, e-commerce giant Amazon has invested over $1.2 billion in 2023. This revelation comes from the company's 2023 Brand Protection Report. The report underscores the trust that both consumers and businesses place in Amazon, to guarantee product authenticity and a fair selling environment free from unscrupulous elements.

Reinforcing staff

Amazon boosts staff by 15,000 to strengthen brand protection

As a part of its 2023 brand protection plan, Amazon brought on board around 15,000 experts. These professionals included machine learning scientists, software developers, and expert investigators. Their main task is to shield customers, brands, selling partners, and the store from counterfeit goods, fraud, and other forms of abuse. This move highlights Amazon's dedication to ensuring a secure and reliable marketplace for all its stakeholders.

Utilizing technology

Leveraging cutting-edge technology to counter fraud

Amazon's 2023 investment also encompassed the implementation of advanced technologies like document forgery detection and image and video verification. These tools are employed to swiftly authenticate government-issued identity documents and match them with individuals applying to sell on the platform. Alongside machine learning-based detection, these innovations deter unscrupulous elements from creating new Amazon selling accounts, thereby boosting marketplace security.

Thwarting attempts

Amazon blocks over 700,000 fraudulent account attempts

In 2023, Amazon successfully thwarted more than 700,000 attempts by unscrupulous elements to create new selling accounts before they could list a single product for sale. This figure represents a significant drop from the six million attempts recorded in 2020.

Confiscation

Amazon confiscates over 7 million counterfeit products

In its relentless battle against counterfeit goods, Amazon identified, seized, and appropriately disposed of more than seven million counterfeit products worldwide in 2023. This action prevented these products from reaching customers or being resold elsewhere in the retail supply chain. Since its inception in 2020, Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit has pursued over 21,000 unscrupulous elements through litigation and criminal referrals to law enforcement agencies.