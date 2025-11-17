Next Article
Amazon is raising $12 billion to supercharge its AI game
Business
Amazon is planning its first big US bond sale in nearly three years, aiming to raise about $12 billion.
The money will go toward building out the company's tech infrastructure and keeping up with the fast-growing demand for artificial intelligence.
The bond sale will be split into six parts, though the exact breakdown isn't public yet.
Tech giants are borrowing big for AI upgrades
Amazon isn't alone—other tech companies are also turning to bonds to fund their AI ambitions.
Meta announced last month that it would launch its largest-ever bond sale, worth up to $30 billion, and Oracle is eyeing a $15 billion bond sale to boost its cloud services.
It's all part of a bigger trend: major players are investing heavily now so they don't get left behind in the AI race.